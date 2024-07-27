Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) CFO Sells $655,515.18 in Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $655,515.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,496.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Republic Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $67.68 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.41%.
Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Republic Bancorp
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.