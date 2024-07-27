Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) CFO Sells $655,515.18 in Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $655,515.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,496.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $67.68 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

