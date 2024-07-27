Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $211.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.69.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $190.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $206.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.85. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,714,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after buying an additional 1,346,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Republic Services by 424.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

