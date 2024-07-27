Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Holdings Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 183.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 646.3% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 23,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 89,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,146,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $965,049,000 after acquiring an additional 141,468 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Genuity Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $67.98 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

