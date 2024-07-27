Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Revvity has a payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Revvity to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Revvity Trading Up 2.1 %

Revvity stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVTY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

