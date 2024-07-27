Revvity (RVTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Revvity to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Revvity has set its FY24 guidance at 4.55-4.75 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Revvity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $131.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVTY. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

