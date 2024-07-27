Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Howard Schwimmer Sells 30,358 Shares

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Wedbush started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

