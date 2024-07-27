RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RLI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point decreased their target price on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $147.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.82. RLI has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $149.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. RLI’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 7.5% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RLI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 47.1% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

