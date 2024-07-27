Robert W. Baird Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $210.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $208.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.69.

Shares of RSG opened at $190.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.85. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $206.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

