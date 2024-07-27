Robert W. Stallings Acquires 500 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,156.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. CWM LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

