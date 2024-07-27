Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at Cormark

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cormark from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.13.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
