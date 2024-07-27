Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Buys 479 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 33,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

