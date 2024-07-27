Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.10-18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.92 billion. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.100-18.250 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

ROP opened at $548.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $604.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

