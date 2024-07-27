RPC, Inc. (RES) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
RPC has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RPC to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.
RPC Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of RES stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. RPC has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on RES. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
About RPC
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
