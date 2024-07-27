Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Ameresco worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 255,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 126,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

