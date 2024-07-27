Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,854 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,821 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18,890.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 25.97%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 39.55%.

NTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

