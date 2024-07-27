Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,169 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $139.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.90. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $140.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

