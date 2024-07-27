Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 262.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,453,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,090,399.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI opened at $70.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.06. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $70.58.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

