Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 18,547 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Worthington Steel worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of WS opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $40.31.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

