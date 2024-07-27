Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 18,547 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Worthington Steel worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.
Worthington Steel Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of WS opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $40.31.
Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Worthington Steel Company Profile
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Worthington Steel
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.