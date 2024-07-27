Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,567 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,428 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 254,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $26.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

