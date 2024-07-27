Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,885 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,825,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,633,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,322,000 after buying an additional 51,812 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,963,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,795,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 637,249 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

AESI opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.58. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 969,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,148,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $169,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 969,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,148,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and have sold 214,243 shares valued at $5,029,887. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Articles

