Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 508,935 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 508,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GAP were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPS. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on GAP from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

GPS stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,132 shares of company stock worth $654,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

