Safe Bulkers (SB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SB opened at $5.45 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

