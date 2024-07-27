Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $17.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.69% from the company’s previous close.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.