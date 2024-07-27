Sanmina (SANM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Sanmina to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Sanmina has set its Q3 guidance at $1.22-1.32 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sanmina Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

