SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $214.71 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.58.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

