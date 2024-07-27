Scotiabank Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$84.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TECK.B. CIBC set a C$80.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$82.50 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources
Teck Resources Stock Performance
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.