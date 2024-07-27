Scotiabank Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$84.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TECK.B. CIBC set a C$80.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$82.50 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.00.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$65.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$47.47 and a 52 week high of C$74.37.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

