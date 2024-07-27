Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ban Seng Teh Sells 10,117 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ban Seng Teh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $113.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Seagate Technology by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 210.8% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

