Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western New England Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WNEB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

WNEB opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $182.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

