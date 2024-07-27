Seaport Res Ptn Comments on TerrAscend Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TSNDF)

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TerrAscend in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

TerrAscend Stock Up 8.2 %

TSNDF opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TSNDF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.44 million. TerrAscend had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%.

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.