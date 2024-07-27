SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 951.33 ($12.30).

Get SEGRO alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.29) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEGRO

Insiders Place Their Bets

SEGRO Stock Down 1.7 %

In other SEGRO news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.55), for a total transaction of £968,190.60 ($1,252,186.50). In related news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.55), for a total value of £968,190.60 ($1,252,186.50). Also, insider Soumen Das bought 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.41) per share, with a total value of £3,598.56 ($4,654.11). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

SGRO stock opened at GBX 892 ($11.54) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 910.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 881.31. The company has a market cap of £12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,247.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 675 ($8.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 949 ($12.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61.

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13,333.33%.

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.