Sei Investments Co. Acquires 32,300 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,975,000 after buying an additional 17,814,615 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406,673 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $3.11.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

