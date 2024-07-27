Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,016 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in UiPath by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,969 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 267,435 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,285 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH opened at $12.37 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -77.31 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Scotiabank lowered their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

