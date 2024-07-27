Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in News were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in News by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in News by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in News by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $29.37.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

