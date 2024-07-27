Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of CarGurus worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after buying an additional 1,619,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $24,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,342,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $17,154,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARG opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CARG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

