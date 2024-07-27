Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,476 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of ABM Industries worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

ABM opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $2,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

