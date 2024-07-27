Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $249.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $259.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

