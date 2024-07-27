Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 941.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.29). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.53%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.