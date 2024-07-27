Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE KTB opened at $69.24 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.