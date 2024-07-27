Sei Investments Co. Has $1.43 Million Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,715 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6,820.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.01. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

