Sei Investments Co. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

