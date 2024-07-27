Sei Investments Co. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of Stoneridge worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,197,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 373,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 97,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $456.97 million, a PE ratio of -117.96 and a beta of 1.33. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $24.51.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRI. StockNews.com lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO James Zizelman acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

