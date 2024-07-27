Sei Investments Co. Has $1.58 Million Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,909 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ OBK opened at $35.14 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.