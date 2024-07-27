Sei Investments Co. Has $1.71 Million Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Oxford Industries worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

