Sei Investments Co. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunCoke Energy news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $48,356.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SXC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

