Sei Investments Co. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PARA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of PARA opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

