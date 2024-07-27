Sei Investments Co. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 860,578 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $11,280,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 694,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after buying an additional 425,113 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on AEO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance
Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.
Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters
In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
