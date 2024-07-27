Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.48 Million in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Danaos as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 88.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of DAC opened at $83.84 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by ($0.56). Danaos had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 59.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.86%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

