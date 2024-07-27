Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of ODP worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

