Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of ODP worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ODP Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ODP opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.
About ODP
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ODP
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.