Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,326 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,964,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,615,000 after buying an additional 1,152,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,627 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,800 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,969,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 896,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,418,000 after purchasing an additional 634,851 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

