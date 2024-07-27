Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,469 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

